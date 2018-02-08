Longfellow Middle Students Win Literature Contest

Four seventh graders from Longfellow Middle School have won the National Literature Competition.

The four students — Joshua, Elliott, Daniel, and Anisha —placed first in their preliminary heat, then went on to win the national finals.

Team members will serve as the American representatives at the Kids Literature Quiz World Championships in Auckland, New Zealand, in July.

In preliminary heats, competitors answer 100 questions on children’s literature in categories such as poetry, authors, titles, settings, characters, and nursery rhymes.

The national finals are run in a quiz show-style format.

The team was coached and mentored by parent Julia Fu. Churchill Road Elementary’s team placed second.

For more information, contact Julia Fu at robertjulielee@gmail.com.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments