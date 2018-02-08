Special Olympics Little Feet Meet Comes to F.C. in May

The Special Olympics’ Little Feet Meet is coming to Falls Church this May. Everyone in the community is welcome to volunteer, attend and/or support this upcoming event. The Little Feet Meet is a track meet for elementary and middle school students with and without disabilities. Participants get to run, jump, hop and sprint during the meet. It is a one-of-a-kind opportunity for students to show off their skills for family, friends and teachers while promoting awareness, acceptance and inclusion for those with disabilities. You can help support the event by purchasing a “Little Feet Meet in The Little City” t-shirt. Order your t-shirts at the link provided in Falls Church City Public Schools’ Feb. 2 “Morning Announcements” newsletter.

