Botanologica Hosts Local Artist in Upcoming Show

Botanologica has announced a show of drawings by Falls Church artist Jess Michetti, owner of Good Goose Graphics. Michetti’s drawings of North American birds capture the personality of each feathered subject with charm and technical accuracy. Framed original works and prints will be on show beginning Feb. 8 with an evening reception for the public on Feb. 15 from 5 – 7 p.m.

If you are interested in attending, contact Botanologica to RSVP to the reception at info@botanologica.com. Botanologica is located at 817 W. Broad St., Falls Church.

Shop hours are Thursday – Saturday from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

