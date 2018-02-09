Chinese New Year Festival at Jackson Middle School

The 11th Annual Chinese New Year Festival, hosted by Asian Community Service Center, will be held for one day only on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018 at Luther Jackson Middle School (3020 Gallows Rd., Falls Church) from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

At the festival there will be live performances including dragon and lion dances, a Han Costume Fashion show, various Asian cuisine options, the writing of Chinese names, language and craft as well as business booths, a children’s section and also an inside lunar new year dragon parade. Free admission. 2018 is the year of the Dog. Since the dog is known for its faithfulness, this year the element of traditional Chinese culture that will be focused on at the festival is the ideal of “loyalty.”

For more information, contact Tiny at 703 868-1509, email: Contact@AsianServiceCenter.org or visit website: www.ChineseNewYearFestival.org

