You are here: Home » Around F.C. » Sunday’s Mardi Gras Parade Cancelled, Moved Inside to Clare & Don’s

Sunday’s Mardi Gras Parade Cancelled, Moved Inside to Clare & Don’s

February 9, 2018 9:33 PM0 comments
By Matt Delaney

MEMBERS OF Rock Star Realty strike a pose with other parade goers during last year’s inaugural Mardi Gras celebration. (Photo: Courtesy Tori McKinney/Rock Star Realty)

Due to expected inclimate weather this Sunday, Feb. 11, the second annual Mardi Gras celebration has been moved inside to Clare & Don’s Beach Shack (130 N. Washington St., Falls Church), as confirmed by Tori McKinney of Rock Star Realty. The festivities will still begin at 5 p.m., but the parade itself has been cancelled. The Magnolia Blues band will be playing out of the restaurant’s Swamp Room and the restaurant will be operating normally as well.

 

Comments

comments

Facebook Iconfacebook like buttonTwitter Icontwitter follow buttonGoogle+Google+