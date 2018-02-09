Sunday’s Mardi Gras Parade Cancelled, Moved Inside to Clare & Don’s
Due to expected inclimate weather this Sunday, Feb. 11, the second annual Mardi Gras celebration has been moved inside to Clare & Don’s Beach Shack (130 N. Washington St., Falls Church), as confirmed by Tori McKinney of Rock Star Realty. The festivities will still begin at 5 p.m., but the parade itself has been cancelled. The Magnolia Blues band will be playing out of the restaurant’s Swamp Room and the restaurant will be operating normally as well.