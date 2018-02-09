F.C. School Counselors Treated to Lunch at Eden Center

IN RECOGNITION of National School Counseling Week, Graham Eddy, Associate General Counsel of Eden Center, treated Falls Church City Public School counselors to lunch at Little Viet Garden. Sitting at the table (going back on the left and forward on the right) are George Mason High School Counselors Mica Thomasson, Val Chesley, Dana Quirine, Mary Ellen Henderson Middle School Counselor Matt Sowers, Eden Center’s Graham Eddy, (right side of table) Henderson Counselor Alyssa Jacoson and GMHS Counselors Ilana Reyes and Brad McAdam

