Haycock Elementary Students Put Art on Display

Seventy students from Haycock Elementary School (kindergarten – sixth grade) will have their artwork displayed at United Bank (7787 Leesburg Pike, Vienna) as part of the 2018 Winter Art Show that is taking place through school. The pieces of art, selected by Haycock teachers, will be featured throughout the community bank’s branch for the next few weeks in its main lobby. Students and their families attended an open house reception celebration yesterday to commemorate the exhibit’s opening.

