Marshall High Helps GMU Host Nat’l Engineers Week

In recognition of National Engineers Week, Marshall Academy — a Governor’s STEM Academy — and George Mason University’s (GMU) Volgenau School of Engineering and will partner to host the second annual National Engineers Week Youth Conference on Saturday, Feb. 17, at the GMU Fairfax campus to encourage middle and high school students to dream big and discover their inner engineer.

The conference will run from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. and include workshop sessions on bioengineering, civil engineering, mechanical engineering, systems engineering, and cybersecurity.

Attendees will get insider tips on how to pursue an engineering degree and have the opportunity to network with guest speakers and future engineers and IT professionals.

Hands-on activities include opportunities to design and build structures, make a circuit with a pencil, do practical aerodynamics, explore nanotechnology to prosthetics, apply computer science to solve problems in medicine, learn how Netflix uses software and hardware to deliver titles to consumers all over the world, develop cybersecurity strategies that keep devices safe, and see robots and drones demonstrations.

