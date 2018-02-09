Tinner Hill Goes to African American History Museum

Interested residents can visit the National Museum of African American History and Culture (NMAAHC) with Tinner Hill Heritage Foundation on Monday, Feb. 19 from 12:30 – 6 p.m. Attendees can enjoy a bus trip to and from Washington, D.C. in a comfortable, climate-controlled bus to avoid driving and parking hassles as well as no need to reserve tickets. Seats on the bus are $25 each and include one (1) free museum ticket.

Bus departs from Tinner Hill Historic Site (106-108 Tinner Hill Rd., Falls Church).

Attendees are requested to arrive no later than 12:15 p.m. for 12:30 p.m. departure. The bus will depart NMAAHC at 5:30 p.m. for the return trip to Falls Church.

Free covered parking is provided to bus riders at the Lincoln at Tinner Hill apartments (455 S. Maple Ave., Falls Church).

A certified, professional, Washington, D.C. tour guide will provide narration during the trip to DC.

Go to tinner-bus-to-museum.eventbrite.com/ to purchase your ticket.

