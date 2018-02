The Vietnamese New Year, known as Tết, will be celebrated by the Vietnamese-American community at Falls Church’s Eden Center next weekend, Friday through Sunday. This year’s celebration, the “Year of the Dog,” will feature family-friendly events including a flag ceremony, lion dances, a magician, face painting, Li Xi (lucky money) and more. Tết is Friday, Feb 16.

Eden Center is located at 6751 Wilson Blvd. in Falls Church

