Crime Report: Marijuana Arrests, DUIs & a Stolen License Plate

It was a busy week for alcohol and drug incidents in the City of Falls Church last week, according to the latest crime report. There were two citations issued for marijuana possession, one arrest for public drunkeness and two DUIs.

In other crime, the hit and runs keep coming in Falls Church with another three last week, someone swiped a license plate and tried to steal the hubcaps from a vehicle at the Lincoln at Tinner Hill and a suit-and-tie-wearing man stole some items from Giant.

City of Falls Church Crime Report: February 5 – 11, 2018

Drunk in Public, 400 W Broad St (Exxon Station), Feb 5, 1:00 AM, a male, 38, of no fixed address, was arrested for being Drunk in Public.

Drug/Narcotic Violation, 1200 blk W Broad St, Feb 5, 10:59 AM, following a routine traffic stop, a male, 34, of Ashburn, VA, was issued a summons for Possession of Marijuana.

Drug/Narcotic Violation, 455 S Maple Ave (Lincoln at Tinner Hill), Feb 5, 12:28 PM, a male, 22, of the City of Falls Church, was issued a summons for Possession of Marijuana.

Smoking Violation, 6757 Wilson Blvd, #24 (Le Billiards), Feb 5, 7:10 PM, a male, 62, of Alexandria, VA, was issued a summons for Smoking in a Restaurant.

Hit and Run, 201 N Washington St (Kaiser Permanente), between noon and 7 PM, Feb 6, a parked vehicle was struck by another vehicle which left the scene. Investigation continues.

Trespass, 344 W Broad St (Starbucks), Feb 7, 10:31 AM, a male 43, of no fixed address, was issued a summons for Trespass.

Larceny – Theft from Vehicle, 455 S Maple Ave (Lincoln at Tinner Hill), between Feb 3 and Feb 8, a vehicle’s license plate stickers were removed and an attempt was made to removed its hubcaps.

Larceny – Shoplifting, 1230 W Broad St (Giant), Feb 9, between 1:41 and 1:58 PM, suspect described as a white male, wearing a grey suit, white shirt, and tie stole multiple items.

Driving Under the Influence, 300 blk Hillwood Ave, Feb 10, 3:02 AM, a male, 44, of Arlington, VA, was arrested for Driving Under the Influence.

Driving Under the Influence, 100 blk Buxton Rd, Feb 10, 7:24 AM, a male, 44, of Arlington, VA, was arrested for Driving Under the Influence.

Hit and Run, 1100 blk W Broad St (Falls Plaza), Feb 10, between 6:00 AM and 7:26 AM, a parked vehicle was struck by another vehicle which left the scene.

Hit and Run, 100 blk N Washington St, Feb 11, 7:41 PM, a moving vehicle was struck by another vehicle which left the scene.

