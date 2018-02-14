Aurora House Expands Program

Falls Church City-run Aurora House has announced this week a new initiative that will provide young women with support services during their transition to adulthood. The Transitional Living Program will train young women in the skills they need to successfully live on their own while remaining active participants of the community. Aurora House is a community-based group home for at-risk adolescent females located in the City and serving the entire region. Since its inception in the 1990s, it has had a capacity of 12 residents serving ages of 13 to 17.

Last week, the Virginia Department of Juvenile Justice authorized extending the age range to 13 to 20. With this new capability, the program will now provide the Transitional Living Program that will provide young women with the necessary skills to return to the community, live on their own successfully, and become productive members of society, according to an Aurora House statement. Rachel Kindell, Aurora House Group Home Manager, stated, “This new program will help youth develop much-needed independent living skills in a nurturing environment that offers stability, consistency, and safety.”

Nancy Vincent of the Falls Church Director of Housing and Human Services, added, “This ground-breaking new program will provide extra support to young people in need and put them on the path to become well-balanced, independent adults.” Eligible residents (up to age 20) will live at Aurora House for an additional four months followed by two months living off-site with continued mentorship, coaching, and guidance from Aurora House staff. The Transitional Living Program will provide opportunities for personal development while fostering a supportive and therapeutic environment with a focus on employment and independent living skills.

