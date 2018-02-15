F.C. Rotary Club Holds Monthly Meeting Tonight

Dr. Jennifer Jacobs, co-founder and CEO of Connect Our Kids, will be the speaker at tonight’s Falls Church Rotary Club’s dinner meeting at the Harvest Moon Restaurant (7260 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church) at 6:30 p.m. Connect Our Kids endeavors to use technology to provide better outcomes for foster children. Dinner costs $15 and all visitors are welcome.

The Rotary Club of Falls Church is celebrating 66 years of community “Service Above Self” in 2018 and meets the first and third Thursday at the regularly scheduled time at the Harvest Moon Restaurant. See FallsChurchRotary.org for more information.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments