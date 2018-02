Local members from the Falls Church/McLean chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America met up with other moms from around the state for a day of lobbying in Richmond. After meeting with members of the legislature, the Moms were given a warm welcome in Senate Gallery when they were publicly greeted by Senator Barbara Favola from the Senate floor and in the House gallery, when they were introduced by Delegate Kathy Tran.

