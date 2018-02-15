You are here: Home » Around F.C. » Ms. VA Senior Pageant Comes to F.C. in April

Ms. VA Senior Pageant Comes to F.C. in April

February 15, 2018 5:20 PM0 comments
By FCNP.com

On Apr. 20 in Falls Church, the Ms. Virginia Senior America Pageant will be offering a free orientation for senior women interested in joining the life-enriching program.

The presentation will explain how to enroll and how to prepare for the pageant with past queens, runners-up and contestants providing guidance on showcasing one’s talents and telling one’s story.

Cameo Club members, who belong to the performing arm of the pageant, will share experiences of after-pageant activities that ensure contestants, whether they win or not, a path to creating more interesting and re-invigorated lives.

Those interested are asked to respond by telephone to register and to obtain directions to the orientation.

Please contact State Director Rebecca Tebbs Nunn at 804-435-3704. Contestants must be residents of the United States, a Virginia resident for at least six months and 64 years of age or better. The pageant will be held in Falls Church on July 7.

Comments

comments

Facebook Iconfacebook like buttonTwitter Icontwitter follow buttonGoogle+Google+