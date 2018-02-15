Ms. VA Senior Pageant Comes to F.C. in April

On Apr. 20 in Falls Church, the Ms. Virginia Senior America Pageant will be offering a free orientation for senior women interested in joining the life-enriching program.

The presentation will explain how to enroll and how to prepare for the pageant with past queens, runners-up and contestants providing guidance on showcasing one’s talents and telling one’s story.

Cameo Club members, who belong to the performing arm of the pageant, will share experiences of after-pageant activities that ensure contestants, whether they win or not, a path to creating more interesting and re-invigorated lives.

Those interested are asked to respond by telephone to register and to obtain directions to the orientation.

Please contact State Director Rebecca Tebbs Nunn at 804-435-3704. Contestants must be residents of the United States, a Virginia resident for at least six months and 64 years of age or better. The pageant will be held in Falls Church on July 7.

