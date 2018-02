The George Mason Student Council is hosting a Cherry Blossom Semi-Formal dance, called the Spring Sadie’s. The dance is Saturday, March 3 from 8 – 11 p.m. complete with live music. It will be held in the Henderson Cafetorium. Tickets are being sold during Mustang Block outside the library for $10 over the upcoming weeks.

