F.C. Police Seek Assistance from Public Regarding 3 Stolen Vehicles & 1 Vehicle Break-in

City of Falls Church Police seek the public’s help in finding the person or persons responsible for stealing three vehicles and breaking in to a fourth vehicle this week.

Sometime between 6 p.m. on Feb. 13 and 9:30 a.m. on Feb. 14, two vehicles were stolen: a 2001 gold Toyota Camry and a 2010 red Honda Accord. Both vehicles were unlocked. In the same time frame, items were stolen from a third vehicle, including a jacket and cash. It is unknown if that vehicle was locked; however, there was no damage to the car. All vehicles were located in the center of town on W. Columbia St. and Little Falls St.

Sometime between 10 p.m. on Feb. 15 and 6:30 a.m. on Feb. 16, a 2012 white Ford pickup truck was stolen from N. Oak St. with about $50,000 worth of construction equipment inside. There are two bumper stickers on the vehicle that read “Falls Church Youth Lacrosse” and “Maryland Fishing.” The bumper also has a rusted dent. The vehicle was left unlocked with the keys inside.

City of Falls Church appreciate any information on these incidents or location of vehicles. Please call 703-248-5053 if you have information.

Police also remind residents and their guests to lock their vehicles and homes and keep valuables out of sight.

