F.C. Schools Seeks Support Staff of the Year Nominations

Falls Church City Public Schools’ Support Staff of the Year award is now accepting nominations, This award was established by the Falls Church School Board to recognize support staff employees whose contributions to FCCPS exemplify the highest attributes of service. Support staff employees assist teachers and administrators in providing services to the instructional program and facilities. They include paraprofessionals, office staff, health aides and central office specialists and administrative assistants, as well as employees in all of these departments: Transportation, Food Services, Day Care, Maintenance Services and Custodial Services.

