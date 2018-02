The Holy Trinity Lutheran Church (3022 Woodlawn Ave., Falls Church) is hosting a concert titled Eya: A Marian Mediation. This is a candlelight concert of medieval chant and polyphony by a vocal trio described in The Washington Post as “remarkable.” The concert will take place Saturday, Feb. 17 at 7:30 p.m. Free admission and easy parking.

Visit www.holytrinityfallschurch.org/music for more information.

