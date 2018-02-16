Local Crossing Guard Earns Statewide Award

Beeda Lee-Pawlak, who is assigned to Churchill Road Elementary (7100 Churchill Rd., McLean) and Haycock Elementary Schools (6616 Haycock Rd., Falls Church) was one of two recipients from Fairfax County Public Schools for Virginia’s Most Outstanding Crossing Guard award for the 2017-18 school year.

A first-year crossing guard, Lee-Pawlak is praised for “expertly managing the busy intersection of Westmoreland Street and Haycock Road.” She approaches motorists with a friendly and firm demeanor, resulting in clear communication on how vehicles should operate and minimal traffic backup. Bus drivers understand exactly when to stop and turn without hesitation or confusion.

Parents praise her for her diligence, kindness and control that enable students to arrive at school smiling and ready to learn.

Despite the busy traffic at that intersection during the morning rush, parents say they feel confident knowing that Law-Pawlak is there to work with their children. “Her whistle, uniform and hand motions are always crisp and perfect,” said one parent. “I have never seen a crossing guard who does her job so well. It prompted me to call the school just to find out who she is so I could nominate her.”

