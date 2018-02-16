Mason Girls Take Bull Run Crown for 3rd Year Straight

By Matt Delaney

George Mason High School’s girls basketball team exacted revenge on Central High School for two-point loss in late January by blowing them out 47-21 last night to win their third straight Bull Run District title.

The Mustangs got the jump on the Falcons early. A 16-point first quarter, while holding Central to just three points themselves, put the Falcons behind the 8-ball and allowed Mason to do what they’ve done the past month — work the ball on the offense to earn easy buckets while pinning their ears back on defense and creating turnovers and more easy buckets. By halftime, the Mustangs led 26-9.

In the third quarter Mason racked up 10 more points while holding Central scoreless. It was the third time in the past month the Mustangs have blanked an opponent for an entire quarter. Up 36-9 in the fourth, Mason’s reserves rode out the remainder of the game.

Senior guard Nicole Bloomgarden led all scorers with 15 and senior forward Jenna Short was close behind with 12. As a team, Mason sank eight three-pointers.

The Mustangs (19-5) have now earned a top seed in the upcoming 2B Region tournament and will face Stuarts Draft High School next Tuesday at the Pit.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments