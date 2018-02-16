Mason Students Win Metro Area Writing Awards

Congratulations to this year’s George Mason High School winners of the DC Metro Scholastic Writing Awards. A panel of experts selected work from nearly 1,500 pieces submitted in the region. Gold Keys were awarded to the most accomplished works, and these works are forwarded to the national level to be considered for national recognition. Mason’s Gold Key winners are Annie Castillo, Erik Donnelly, Maryn Hiscott, Elisabeth Snyder and Estelle Timar-Wilcox. Silver Keys were awarded to distinguished works including Mason’s winners Elizabeth Reid and Estelle Timar-Wilcox. Honorable Mentions went to Annie Castillo, Miles Lankford, Elisabeth Snyder and Sequoia Wyckoff.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments