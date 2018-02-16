Sprague Champion Award Given to Homestretch’s Fay

Honored as the recipient of the F.C. Housing Commission’s Sprague Champion Award for Affordable Housing Advocacy at Monday’s F.C. City Council meeting was Christopher Fay (right) executive director of the City-based Homestretch, Inc. non-profit that works to prepare its homeless clients for jobs and home ownership. Fay is joined here by Julio Idrobo (left), chair of the Housing Commission, and Kieran Sharpe, former F.C. City Councilman and School Board member who is the founder of Homestretch.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments