The Virginia Hospital Center (1701 N. George Mason Dr., Arlington) earned the top-ranking on the “Best Hospitals in Virginia for Nurses” list in 2017, beating out other prominent medical institutions statewide. The list, which was compiled by Nurse.org, analyzed over 1,600 surveys of nurses from 314 hospitals in Virginia to rank the best hospitals to work for in the state of Virginia.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments