Arlington Chorale Performs Mozart at Feb. 24 Concert

The Arlington Chorale (TAC) announces its upcoming performance of Mozart’s Requiem (Requiem in D minor, K.626), the choral masterpiece composed as Mozart approached his own death. The concert “Mozart Last’s Notes”, featuring an orchestra and soloists, will be held on Saturday, Feb. 24, at 7:30 p.m. at Westover Baptist Church (1125 Patrick Henry Dr., Arlington).

Under the leadership of Artistic Director and Conductor Dr. Nancia D’Alimonte, the Arlington Chorale is a nonprofit ensemble comprised of chorus members from Northern Virginia, Washington, D.C. and Maryland. All TAC concerts are free and open to the public, with donations gratefully accepted.

