You are here: Home » Around F.C. » Arlington Chorale Performs Mozart at Feb. 24 Concert

Arlington Chorale Performs Mozart at Feb. 24 Concert

February 19, 2018 11:30 AM0 comments
By FCNP.com

The Arlington Chorale (TAC) announces its upcoming performance of Mozart’s Requiem (Requiem in D minor, K.626), the choral masterpiece composed as Mozart approached his own death. The concert “Mozart Last’s Notes”, featuring an orchestra and soloists, will be held on Saturday, Feb. 24, at 7:30 p.m. at Westover Baptist Church (1125 Patrick Henry Dr., Arlington).

Under the leadership of Artistic Director and Conductor Dr. Nancia D’Alimonte, the Arlington Chorale is a nonprofit ensemble comprised of chorus members from Northern Virginia, Washington, D.C. and Maryland. All TAC concerts are free and open to the public, with donations gratefully accepted.

Comments

comments

Facebook Iconfacebook like buttonTwitter Icontwitter follow buttonGoogle+Google+