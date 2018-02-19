Eden Center Rings in Year of the Dog

By Matt Delaney

The Year of the Dog is officially upon us as Eden Center patrons celebrated flipping the Vietnamese New Year calendar this past weekend with a variety of festivities. The main event, the lion dances,that took place multiple times throughout the weekend attracted dozens of onlookers who awed at the choreography of the routine. Lions are seen as auspicious in Asian culture and the dances are performed in order to ensure the new year starts off with good fortune for its celebrants.

