Meeting for Vietnam Vets Scheduled for March

Chapter 227, Vietnam Veterans of America Inc., invites all veterans, friends and the general public to attend the Mar. 15 chapter meeting at Amphora Restaurant (377 Maple Ave. W., Vienna), at 7:30 p.m. Dr. Robert Leggett, Vietnam War veteran and author, will discuss his book, “The US Coast Guard Academy Class of 1963 Goes to War.” The Coast Guard played a major role in the successful Operation Market Time to intercept enemy supply efforts by sea and rivers of South Vietnam. Dr. Leggett is a graduate of the U.S. Coast Guard Academy. Admission is free. For information, call Len Ignatowski at 703-255-0353 or visit the web page at vva227.org.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments