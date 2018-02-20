Candlelight Vigil at Mason Fosters Solidarity and Desire for Change in Gun Policy

By Matt Delaney

A candlelight vigil organized by the Falls Church-McLean chapter of Mom’s Demand Action for Gun Sense in America Monday night saw hundreds of parents, students and local dignitaries turn out in memoriam for the 17 victims of the Parkland, Fla. shooting last week.

Speakers at the event included victims of gun violence from Alexandria, a survivor from the Columbine shooting in Colorado in 1999, in addition to Congressman Don Beyer, Falls Church City Public Schools superintendent Peter Noonan, a representative from the Dar Al-Hijrah Islamic Center and members of the Mom’s Demand Action group.

The night concluded with candlelit vigil that promised not to forget the names of last week’s shooing victims and a renewed urgency to passing gun legislation that included a removal of assault rifles, stronger background checks and greater awareness of mental health issues.

