Crime Report: 3 Stolen Vehicles & More F.C. Thefts

Police are on the hunt for the person or persons responsible for three stolen vehicles in the City of Falls Church last week. Two of the incidents took place between the evening of Tuesday, Feb. 13 and the morning of Wednesday, Feb. 14, near the center of town on W. Columbia and Little Falls streets. The third stolen vehicle was taken sometime between 10 p.m. on Feb. 15 and 6:30 a.m. on Feb. 16. on N. Oak St.

In other crime, a vehicle was keyed in the Giant parking lot, a bike was stolen from George Mason High School, a purse was taken from a booth at Panera, a propane tank was taken from a grill on S. Cherry St. and someone skipped out of a check at Bowl America.

City of Falls Church Crime Report: February 12 – 18, 2018

Hit and Run, N Washington St/W Broad St, Feb 12, 7:45 PM, a vehicle stopped at the intersection was rear-ended by another vehicle which left the scene.

Destruction of Property, 1230 W Broad St (Giant parking lot), Feb 13, between 2:20 PM and 3:20 PM, unknown suspect keyed a vehicle.

Larceny-Shoplifting, 167 Hillwood Ave (Virginia ABC Store), Feb 13, 7:10 PM, two suspects described as 1) female Hispanic, 5`2″, with black hair, wearing a black shirt and gray pants; 2) male Hispanic with black hair wearing a black jacket and blue jeans , took items and left the store without paying.

Stolen Auto, 300 blk W Columbia St, sometime between 9:30 PM, Feb 13 and 9:30 AM, Feb 14, unknown suspect stole a gold Toyota Camry from a driveway. Investigation continues.

Larceny-Theft from Vehicle, 200 blk W Columbia, between 6 PM, Feb 13 and 9 AM, Feb 14, items of value were taken from an unsecured vehicle parked on the street.

Stolen Auto, 300 blk Little Falls St, between 11:30 PM, Feb 13 and 6:30 AM, Feb 14, unknown suspect stole a red Honda Accord from a driveway. Investigation continues.

Larceny, 7124 Leesburg Pike (George Mason High School), Feb 13, 2:18 PM, unknown suspect took an unsecured mountain bike from a bike rack. Investigation continues.

Hit and Run, 200 blk Little Falls, between 1 PM and 1:21 PM, Feb 15, a vehicle parked on the street was struck by another vehicle which left the scene.

Hit and Run, 6751 Wilson Blvd (Good Fortune Supermarket parking lot), between 1 PM and 1:50 PM on Feb 15, a parked vehicle was struck by another vehicle which left the scene.

Stolen Auto, 500 blk N Oak St, between 10 PM, Feb 15 and 6:30 AM, Feb 16, unknown suspect stole a white Ford F350 truck parked in front of a residence. Investigation continues.

Larceny from Building, 450 W Broad St (Panera), between noon and 12:30 PM on Feb 15, unknown suspect took an unattended purse left in a booth. Investigation continues.

Driving Under the Influence, 6300 Leesburg Pike, Feb 17, 2:12 AM, a male, 35, of Silver Spring, MD, was arrested for Driving Under the Influence, second offense within 10 years.

Larceny from Building, 200 blk S Cherry St, between Feb 3 and Feb 17, unknown suspect took a propane tank connected to a barbecue grill.

Fraud-False Pretenses, 140 S Maple Ave (Bowl America), Feb 17, 11:48 PM, a group attending an engagement party left without paying their bill.

Larceny-Shoplifting, 134 W Broad St (CVS), Feb 18, 12:52 PM, unknown suspect described as a young black male wearing a solid bright red hooded style jacket, black jeans, and red shoes with short dreadlock hair took an item and left the store without

paying.

Hit and Run, 6751 Wilson Blvd (Good Fortune Supermarket parking lot), Feb 18, between 5 PM and 6:25 PM, a parked vehicle was struck by another vehicle which left the scene.

