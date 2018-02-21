3 Finalists in Bid for New George Mason High School Project Announced

The Falls Church City School Board voted to approve the choice of the three finalists down from the initial five candidates who bid on the project to construct a new George Mason High School. Making the cut were the team of Clark Construction and Moseley Architects, the team of Davis/Smoot and Perkins Eastman, and the team of Gilbane/Stanley with Quinn Evans. The three was chosen by a Down-Select Committee of City Manager Wyatt Shields, Councilman Dan Sze, Planning Commission chair Russ Wodiska, School Board members Justin Castillo and Erin Gill, and School legal counsel Patricia Minson. with help from the City’s procurement officer Jim Wise and the Schools’ consultant Robert Jones.

The three finalists will be given a “request for proposal” from the Schools on Friday, the new “request for proposal” having been thoroughly vetted and tweaked in public sessions of the School Board including Tuesday night. They will have until June to make their submissions and the “winning” team will be announced in July.

