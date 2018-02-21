8 F.C. Businesses Earn ‘Most Loved’ Kudos

By Sally Cole

Eight Falls Church businesses were voted “Most Loved” by Hulafrog, the website promoting “Local Things for Kids To Do.” Abrakadoodle Art Northern Virginia won Most Loved Arts & Crafts Center, Creative Cauldron was a co-winner Most Loved Acting Studio, Doodlehopper 4 Kids won Most Loved Toy and/or Bookstore, Goldfish Swim Club won Most Loved Swim Lessons, Let’s Play Music was a co-winner of the Most Loved Music Lessons, Lil City Creamery won Most Loved Ice Cream Parlor, Nova Fencing Club won Most Loved Martial Arts Studio and was a co-winner Most Loved Sports Classes & Camps, and Pizzeria Orso won Most Loved Kid Friendly Restaurant. Hulafrog connects parents to local events and businesses in their community as well as to each other. Parents can receive information on coupons, promotions, events, classes, camps, parties and more by registering on the site to receive emails.

Hulafrog started in the Red Bank, NJ area and is now in over 250 markets representing 2,200 cities in 37 states. For more information, visit www.hulafrog.com/fairfax-springfield-va/most-loved-awards.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments