By Sally Cole

The Comfort Inn Arlington Boulevard is hosting the Falls Church Chamber of Commerce’s networking mixer on Tuesday, Feb. 27 from 5:30 – 7 p.m. The free event will include refreshments, networking, and a ribbon cutting for the newly renovated space. The Comfort Inn is located at 6111 Arlington Boulevard.

For more information, visit the Chamber’s calendar at www.FallsChurchChamber.org.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments