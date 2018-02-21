Panel Mulls Sustainability, Resiliency Issues

The Falls Church Environmental Sustainability Council hosted a high-powered panel last Thursday night at the Henderson Middle School Library to offer thoughts and suggestions on a “resilient, sustainable” West End Economic Development Project” in Falls Church.

Cory Weiss, chair of the council, moderated the panel that included Jay Wilson of the D.C. Department of Energy and Environment, Jon Penndorf of Perkins and Will, Mark Bryan of the U.S Green Building Council, Chris Brown of the Federal Realty Investment Trust, Victoria Davis of the Urban Atlantic Development, Mark Bailey of WGL Energy and Michael Stevens of the Capitol Riverfront BID.

Over 60 attended the meeting, and members of the council used the panel to make suggestions for modifications in the City’s request for proposals to developers that will be sent out to developers on March 1.

