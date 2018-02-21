Target ‘Soft Open’ March 6, F.C. Econ Chief Says

Jim Snyder, the City of Falls Church’s economic development chief, told a luncheon of the F.C. Chamber of Commerce this week that the Target department store on the ground level of the Lincoln at Tinner Hill project on S. Washington Street is slated for a “soft opening” on March 6. He said work on an intermodal transit center nearby on S. Washington is now underway with $7 million in federal money and that state money is being sought for the Haycock at W. Broad intersection.

Snyder was present at the monthly luncheon with the new project manager for the West End Economic Development Project Lee Goldstein.

