Environmental Experts Congregate at Sustainability Council

THE FALLS CHURCH ENVIRONMENTAL Sustainability Council hosted a high-powered panel of experts on resiliency and sustainability in large-scale development projects last week that included Jay Wilson of the D.C. Department of Energy and Environment, Jon Penndorf of Perkins and Will, Mark Byran of the U.S. Green Building Council, Chris Brown of the Federal Realty Investment Trust, Victoria Davis of the Urban Atlantic Development, Mark Bailey of WGL Energy and Michael Stevens of the Capital Riverfront BID. See story elsewhere this issue.

