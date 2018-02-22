F.C. Chamber of Commerce Gala, ‘Fire & Ice, ’ Set for March 10

By Sally Cole

The Falls Church Chamber of Commerce will host its annual awards gala on Saturday, March 10 at the Fairview Park Marriott. This year’s award recipients include Hap Day Chamber Appreciation Award winner Julie Kelly and the Hilton Garden Inn, James S. Elkin Award for Humanitarianism winner The Falls Church Episcopal, Carroll V. Shreve Award winner Joe Wetzel, and Pillar of the Community Gary LaPorta.

The event includes a reception, a silent auction (online at 32auctions.com/FCCC2018,) dinner, a performance by Sudden M Pac thanks to Entertainment Sponsor ROCK STAR Realty, dinner, a live auction with David Quinn of Quinn’s Auction Galleries, and the Awards Program.

Tickets are available at www.FallsChurchChamber.org.

