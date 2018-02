HulaFrog Announces Most Loved Awards for Local Area

HulaFrog, a website founded by suburban parents that connect local families to events and businesses as well as with the broader community in order to foster peronal connections among residents, has announced its “Most Loved” awards of 2017 for the website’s most frequented establishments throughout Northern Virginia.

Local establishments that were recognized by the website include:

“Most Loved Acting Studio” – Creative Cauldron (410 S. Maple Ave., Falls Church; “Most Loved Arts & Craft Center” – Abrakadoodle Art Northern VA (150 Little Falls St., Falls Church); “Most Loved Kids Haircuts & Spa” – Didi Darif Salon (2626 N. Pershing Dr., Arlington); “Most Loved Ice Cream Parlor” – Lil City Creamery (114 W. Broad St., Falls Church); “Most Loved Martial Arts Studio” & “Most Loved Sports Classes & Camps” – NOVA Fencing Club (3431 Carlin Springs Rd., Suite E, Falls Church); “Most Loved Music Lessons” – Let’s Play Music (707 W. Broad St., Falls Church); “Most Loved Kid Friendly Restaurant” – Pizzeria Orso (400 S. Maple Ave., Falls Church); “Most Loved Swim Lessons” – Goldfish Swim School (7395 Lee Hwy., Falls Church) and “Most Loved Toy and/or Bookstore” – Doodlehopper 4 Kids (234 W. Broad St., Falls Church).

