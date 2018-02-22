Letters to the Editor: Ban the Sale of Assault Weapons In America

Letters to the Editor: February 22 – 28. 2018

Ban the Sale of Assault Weapons In America

Editor,

Make America safer again. Ban the sale of assault weapons.

Richard McCall

Falls Church

Support Healthy Climate & Family Security Act

Editor,

At a time when millions of Americans are still trying to piece back their lives after the global warming-fueled destruction of hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria, not to mention wildfires and an unimaginably horrific mudslide in California, it is refreshing to see a constructive proposal emerge in Congress to reign in runaway climate change.

The Healthy Climate and Family Security Act was introduced last month by Northern Virginia’s Don Beyer in the House and Chris Van Hollen of Maryland in the Senate. It would reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 20 percent by 2020, 40 percent by 2030 and 80 percent by 2050. Emissions would be capped at those levels, and fossil fuel producers and importers would be required to purchase pollution permits at auction, with the proceeds distributed to households as a quarterly dividend.

Such an approach allows the market to steer the economy’s transition to low-carbon fuels without picking winners or losers or relying on regulation to dictate how our energy is produced. The dividend would help protect low-income Americans from the effects of higher energy prices, while a border adjustment would ensure that U.S. companies aren’t put at a disadvantage. It’s the type of common-sense policy that both progressives and conservatives should be able to get behind.

Sarah Karush

Falls Church

