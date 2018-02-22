Pianist Catalin Dima Joins Washington Sinfonietta

Versatile and dynamic pianist Catalin Dima will be performing Beethoven’s Concerto No. 1 alongside the Washington Sinfonietta as a part of a concert titled “Haydn’s Surprise” this Saturday, Feb. 24 at 7:30 p.m. at The Falls Church Episcopal Church (115 E. Fairfax St., Falls Church). $20 admission for adults, $15 for seniors and free for children 18 and under.

Dima has been a prize-winner in many national and international competitions, and performed in numerous solo recitals and concerts in the US, Romania, France, Austria, Germany, and Switzerland.

Before moving to the US, Catalin Dima appeared regularly on many stages throughout Romania, such as the “Romanian Athenaeum,” “Oltenia Philharmonic Hall,” and “Mihail Jora Philharmonic Hall.” As the piano soloist of “Pitesti Philharmonic” for five seasons, he had the opportunity to perform and collaborate with many distinguished artists and conductors, such as Gheorghe Zamfir, Christian Badea, Alexandru Ganea and Cornel Țaranu.

Currently Catalin is finishing his Doctoral degree at Shenandoah Conservatory, in Winchester, VA, under the guidance of distinguished Prof. John O’Conor. He holds a Master’s degree from Mannes School of Music, in New York (with Prof. Irina Morozova) and a Bachelor and Master’s degrees from the National University of Music Bucharest (with Prof. Dana Borsan).

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments