Tysons-Pimmit Regional Library Holds Book Sale

Tysons-Pimmit Regional Library (7584 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church) is holding their quarterly book sale with a large selection of books and media for all ages and interests next weekend, March 2 – 4. On March 2, the book sale will run from 11 a.m – 5 p.m; on March 3, it will run from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. and on March 4 it will run from 1 – 4 p.m.

All books are half off, and there is a special sale where customers can fill up a bag of as many books as they can fit for $10.

For more information, call 703-790-4031, 703-338-3307 or e-mail tysonslibraryfriends@gmail.com.

