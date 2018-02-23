2 Henderson Students Make Their Mark in Contest

Two Henderson students placed in the 2018 DC Metro Scholastic Art & Writing Awards as part of the regional competition for grades 7-12. Annika Bjorklund received Honorable Mention for her poem “An Ode to Odes” and Liam Timar-Wilcox received Silver Key for his poem “Hope.” Both students are members of the Mary Ellen Henderson Poetry Club and were encouraged to submit by Annie Castillo, a George Mason student who serves as the club’s mentor. Congratulations are extended to all those who participated.

