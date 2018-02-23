Fairfax Co. Students Snag Gold Key Writing Awards

Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS) student writers won 22 Gold Key awards in the 2018 Regional Scholastic Writing Awards competition. In all, 112 Gold Key, Silver Key, and Honorable Mentions were earned by FCPS students.

Winners in the regional competition came from 22 Fairfax County middle and high schools. Gold Key award winners from local schools include:

Brooke Carmody of J.E.B. Stuart (Justice) High School – poetry; Emma Choi of George C. Marshall High School – flash fiction and poetry; Yeonjae Eom of Longfellow Middle School – poetry and Ally Liu of McLean High School – flash fiction.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments