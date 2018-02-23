Mason Senior Announced as Merit Scholar Finalist

The National Merit Scholarship Program announced that David Miller, a senior at George Mason High School, has advanced to finalist in the 2018 competition. Miller is among 15,000 finalists nationally. The students, who were selected based on scores on a PSAT qualifying test, will compete for some 7,500 scholarships worth more than $32 million, to be awarded this spring. Miller is among the highest-scoring entrants in Virginia and is among the top one percent of all U.S. high school seniors.

