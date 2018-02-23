NAACP, Tinner Hill Celebrate Black History Month

Interested residents can celebrate Black History Month with Fairfax County NAACP and Tinner Hill Heritage Foundation this Sunday, Feb. 24 at the Fairfax County Government Center (12000 Government Center Pkwy, Fairfax).

Featuring speeches from: Sharon Bulova, Chairman, Fairfax County Board of Supervisors; Kevin Chandler, President, Virginia State Conference NAACP; Edwin Henderson, Founder, Tinner Hill Heritage Foundation; Catherine Hudgins, Hunter Mill District, Fairfax County Board of Supervisors; Phillip Thompson, President, Loudoun County NAACP.

Also featuring performances by: Anointed Vessels of Unity, George Mason University; Dancers of Faith, Mount Pleasant Baptist Church; Herndon Middle School Step Team and Mount Olive Baptist Church Choir

