‘No Right Turn’ Sign Off Route 7 Regains Attention

For more than 10 years, there has been a “No Right Turn” sign at the westbound Route 7 entrance to Mary Ellen Henderson Middle School. It was put there to reduce the number of accidents; rear-end collisions from cars cresting the hill in front of George Mason and broadside accidents into eastbound cars making a legal left turn. City of Falls Church Police say they plan to start enforcing the illegal westbound turn if the complaints about drivers disregarding the sign continue to rise.

