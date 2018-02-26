4th Annual Coach CJ Celebration Set for March 4

Interested residents and current Falls Church High School students and alumni can join Team Joyner on Saturday, March 3 at the Annandale Volunteer Fire Department Social Hall (7128 Columbia Pike, Annandale) from 7 – 10 p.m. for the fourth annual Coach CJ Celebration. This event is fun for everyone and it will feature a DJ, dancing, hors d’oeuvres, desserts, beverages and a silent auction.

Dr. Joyner presents scholarships each year to Falls Church High School (FCHS) swimmers & divers, as well as other students, in memory of her son, Clayton, who was a very popular swim coach at FCHS. Visit the Team Joyner Foundation webpage at teamjoynerfoundation.org to register for this event.

Attendees are requested to keep an eye out for the concession schedule – the organizers will require a lot of help with concessions in order for the event to run smoothly. Organizaers are also requesting attendees to consider spending a couple of hours helping this fundraiser. The work may be time-consuming, but it is also an ideal opportunity for attendees to meet other parents, FCHS staff and even their kids’ friends and teammates.

