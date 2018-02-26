Crime Report: Police Recover 2 of 3 Stolen Vehicles in F.C. Last Week

Two of the three vehicles stolen last week in the City of Falls Church have been recovered, it’s reported in the crime report today. According to the report, one was recovered in Washington, D.C. and the other in Alexandria.

In other auto crime, items were taken from a vehicle on E. Columbia St., the license plates were stolen from a vehicle left for repair at Beyer KIA, someone keyed a car in the Ramen Factory 42 parking lot and there was a hit and run at the intersection of Hillwood Ave. and S. Washington St.

City of Falls Church Crime Report: Feb. 19 – 25, 2018

Hit and Run, Hillwood Ave/S Washington St, Feb 19, 6:15 AM, a vehicle traveling through the intersection was struck by another vehicle which left the scene.

Identity Theft, 301 W Broad St (West Broad Residences), Feb 20, an incident of identity theft was reported.

Smoking Violations, 6757 Wilson Blvd, #16 (Eden Center), Feb 21, 12:07 AM, a male, 35, of Centreville, VA, was issued a summons for smoking in a restaurant.

Larceny from Vehicle, 100 blk E Columbia St, between 8 PM Feb 20 and 7:50 AM Feb 21, items of value were taken from an unlocked vehicle.

Larceny from Vehicle, 1125 W Broad St (Beyer KIA), between Jan 21 and Feb 22, license plates were removed from a vehicle left for repair.

Drug Offenses, 306 Hillwood Ave (Lesly’s Bar and Grill), Feb 23, 02:08 AM, a male, 35, of no fixed address, was arrested for Felony Possession of Cocaine, Defrauding an Innkeeper, and Drunk in Public.

Destruction of Property, 308 S Washington St (Ramen Factory 42 parking lot), Feb 23, between 7:20 and 8:45 PM, a vehicle was keyed.

OTHER INFORMATION

