Meet Lily, the Westie! She is the youngest associate at the Falls Church City Law Firm of Brooke-Devlin & Nester! She loves to greet clients and works hard to keep the attorneys, Morgan and Tony, in line. Lily began competing in dog shows when she was 6 months old and now, at only 16 months of age, is within 3 points of becoming a Champion. Lily’s Dad, Hector, competed at the 2018 Westminster dog show and Lily has high hopes of joining him there next year.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments