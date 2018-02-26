Hit & Run Leaves F.C. Mother & Daughter Injured

A Falls Church mother and her 12-year-old daughter were injured on Feb. 24 after being hit by a car that’s believed to be a dark blue newer model Mercedes as they crossed Columbia Pike near Tyler St. around 10 p.m. The driver did not stop or return to the scene.

Fairfax County Police’s Crash Reconstruction Unit is investigating the accident and detectives say speed does not appear to be factor. Both pedestrians were walking in a marked crosswalk area, however detectives note that it was dark out and raining heavily at the time.

Anyone with information about the crash, driver, or vehicle involved is asked to call 703-280-0543. Tips can be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by visiting fairfaxcrimesolvers .org, or calling 1-866-411-TIPS. They can also be sent in via text by texting “TIP187” plus the message to CRIMES (274637). Text STOP to 274637 to cancel, or HELP to 274637 for help. Message and data rates may apply. Anonymous tipsters are eligible for cash rewards of $100 to $1000 if their information leads to an arrest.

