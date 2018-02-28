7th Seat on F.C. Planning Commission Filled

Former Falls Church Planning Commissioner Rob Puentes, who was an active member of the commission until a decade ago when work commitments forced him to leave it, was appointed back onto the commission by the City Council Monday night, filling a single seat on the seven-member body that had remained vacant.

Other appointments made Monday were Kim Hicks to the Recreation and Parks Advisory Board, Keith Bartlett to the Board of Zoning Appeals, Chris McCloud, Jon Ward and Cory Firestone Weiss to the Environmental Sustainability Council, William Ackerman to the Citizens Advisory Committee on Transportation and Alisa Macht to the Human Services Advisory Council.

